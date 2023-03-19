Amber Alert Canceled for 11-Year-Old From Maine

An Amber Alert that was issued in Maine late Sunday night for an 11-year-old who was taken by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Topsham has been canceled.

Maine State Police had issued the alert for Jaiden "Jade" Morrison, saying she was taken by Danielle Dyer around 5 p.m. from 14 Front Street. The pair was said to have left in an unknown vehicle with an unknown friend.

The Amber Alert was canceled around 11:13 p.m. after Jade was safely located. Further details were not immediately provided by authorities but police thanked everyone for their assistance.