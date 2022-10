Two children who'd went missing from Maine Monday night have been found safe, police say, and their mother was in custody in Massachusetts.

#Update

The AMBER Alert has been cancelled. The children are safe and the mother is in custody in Massachusetts. Additional information will be released by the Saco Police Department.



Your assistance is greatly appreciated. — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 4, 2022

The woman, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, took her young children from a home in Saco, Maine, according to the initial Amber Alert.

Police didn't initially give more information about how they found Vincent or what led to the Amber Alert.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.