A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m.

Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College.

There's no word yet on any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.