Ambulance Overturned in Hanover Crash, Briefly Entrapping 2 EMTs

Fire officials in Hanover reported to the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon

By Alec Greaney

Two emergency medical technicians were temporarily entrapped inside an overturned ambulance after the vehicle was involved in a crash with another car Saturday afternoon, according to Hanover fire officials.

Both have been extracted from the ambulance, which was overturned on its side, the Hanover Fire Department said. It's unclear if there was a patient in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The incident took place at the corner of Webster Street and Whiting Street Saturday afternoon. Webster Street was closed as responders worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash and conditions of passengers involved are currently unclear.

