Ambulance Rolls Over in Serious Crash With Truck on I-95 in Mass.; Several Hurt

Westwood police said five people were hurt in the crash, which took place about 11:49 a.m. The ambulance rolled over in the crash with the tractor-trailer, they said

By Asher Klein

First responders on the scene of a rollover ambulance crash that caused injuries on Interstate 95 in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

Several people were hurt when a truck crashed with an ambulance on Interstate 95 near Dedham and Westwood, Massachusetts, Friday, officials said.

At least one helicopter was flown to the scene of the crash, according to the authorities, requiring the highway to be closed, at least briefly.

Aerial footage from the scene showed firefighters working to remove someone from the rolled-over vehicle, which was in a ditch beside the roadway. Massachusetts State Police said that the person who needed to be extricated from the ambulance would be flown to a hospital, while others had already been removed from the vehicle.

Westwood police said five people were hurt in the crash, which took place about 11:49 a.m. The ambulance rolled over in the crash with a tractor-trailer, they said.

The conditions of the people involved wasn't immediately clear.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash took place on the southbound side of the highway at exit 29B, calling it serious and requiring a road closure when a medical helicopter arrives.

State police said traffic was limited to one lane on the southbound side of I-95 immediately after the crash.

Agencies from surrounding towns responded to the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

