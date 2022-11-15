Local

American Airlines

American Airlines Flight Attendants Picketing Tuesday at Logan Airport

The picketing is meant to draw attention to contract negotiations, and is happening at 11 airports across the country

By Matt Fortin

NBC 5 News

Flight attendants who work for American Airlines are planning to picket Tuesday at several airports across the United States, including Logan International Airport in Boston.

The picketing events are meant to draw attention to what the Association of Professional Flight Attendants called in a news release "management's continued rejection of contract proposals that will improve American's operational reliabiability and flight attendant work life."

Major concerns mentioned by the association include wages, long work days, and fewer flight attendants amid pre-pandemic flight hours.

Other airports that flight attendants plan to picket at include JFK Airport in New York and Miami International Airport, along with several others.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The picketing events will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to American Airlines for a comment.

More Air Travel Stories

Business Oct 11

Europe's Busiest Airport, London Heathrow, Says the Demand for Air Travel Remains Uncertain

air travel Sep 6

Holiday Air Travel Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels for the 1st Time

This article tagged under:

American Airlinesboston logan airport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us