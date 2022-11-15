American Airlines Flight Attendants Picketing Tuesday at Logan Airport

Flight attendants who work for American Airlines are planning to picket Tuesday at several airports across the United States, including Logan International Airport in Boston.

The picketing events are meant to draw attention to what the Association of Professional Flight Attendants called in a news release "management's continued rejection of contract proposals that will improve American's operational reliabiability and flight attendant work life."

Major concerns mentioned by the association include wages, long work days, and fewer flight attendants amid pre-pandemic flight hours.

Other airports that flight attendants plan to picket at include JFK Airport in New York and Miami International Airport, along with several others.

The picketing events will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to American Airlines for a comment.