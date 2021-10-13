American Airlines Flight Returns to Boston After Bird Strike

A passenger jet returned to Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday after hitting a bird, American Airlines said.

The American Eagle flight, number 4696 and operated by Republic Airways, was headed to Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport, the airline said.

The airline landed back in Boston safely and was being evaluated by American Airlines maintenance staff.

"We never want to disrupt our customers' travel plans and our team is working to get them to their final destinations as soon as possible," the airline said in a statement.

None of the 76 customers and four crew aboard the Embraer ERJ-175 were hurt.