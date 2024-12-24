Boston

‘Technical issue' causes temporary American Airlines ground stop at Logan Airport, nationwide

Tuesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, with millions taking to the skies

By Marc Fortier

American Airlines is reported a "technical issue" on Tuesday morning, resulting in a temporary ground stop at Boston Logan International Airport and all airports nationwide.

"We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights," the airline said in a post on X at 6:37 a.m. "Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination."

Responding to someone asking about the timeframe, the airline said its team is currently working on the issue and no timeframe has been provided. Tuesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, with millions taking to the skies.

The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a statement, saying "American Airlines is reporting a technical issue and has requested a nationwide ground stop. Please contact American Airlines for more information."

Massport said in an email shortly before 8 a.m. that American was having "an IT issue" but it seems to have been resolved and flights are now being boarded.

In all, the ground stop lasted for about an hour.

The exact nature of the technical problem and what systems it may have impacted was not immediately disclosed.

Boston
