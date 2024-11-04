Amesbury city councilor arrested over disturbance, reportedly at Trump parade

An Amesbury, Massachusetts, city councilor was arrested Saturday on a charge of disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Behavior like Steven Stanganelli's is neither condoned nor tolerated by the city, a spokesman said in a statement to NBC10 Boston, without sharing what it was. The Newburyport News reported that it involved a parade of Donald Trump supporters in the city's downtown.

Stanganelli, 59, was seen by officers acting disorderly, according to a news release from Amesbury police, who also did not share more details about what the incident involved. He was arraigned Monday morning in Newburyport District Court.

The office of Amesbury's mayor released this statement in response to a request for comment: "We understand that this is a very polarized time in politics and that emotions are running high as we prepare for the election on Tuesday. However, the city of Amesbury does not tolerate or condone behavior such as what took place on Saturday, regardless of the political climate. Any disciplinary actions against Mr. Stanganelli regarding his seat on the council would come from City Council, the legislative branch, and is not the purview of the executive branch led by the mayor."

A not guilty plea was entered on Stanganelli's behalf at a brief arraignment, where he said he was looking into hiring an attorney. He's due back in court for a Dec. 11 hearing.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Stanganelli for comment.