Amesbury police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that took place on Oct.29 on Friend Street.

According to the police, the suspect was operating a red pickup truck and fled the scene without informing the authorities after the crash.

Police said the vehicle should likely have heavy damages on the front end. No additional information has been released yet.

The Amesbury Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact them.