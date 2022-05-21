Local

amherst

Amherst Teen Killed in Car Crash After Striking Telephone Pole

Five injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment

By Evan Ringle

A young man from Amherst was killed in a one-car crash on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Sayhan Islam, 19, and five other passengers were driving on North East Road in Amherst when Islam's car went off the road and struck a telephone pole.

Nearby residents heard the crash and called 911. After police arrived, five injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Amherst police along with Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the accident.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Stories

forecast 5 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Record-Breaking Heat and Thunderstorms This Weekend

Revere Beach 4 hours ago

Police Add Patrols to Revere Beach Following Arrests Made Last Weekend

This article tagged under:

amherstcar crashAmherst Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us