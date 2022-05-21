Amherst Teen Killed in Car Crash After Striking Telephone Pole

A young man from Amherst was killed in a one-car crash on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Sayhan Islam, 19, and five other passengers were driving on North East Road in Amherst when Islam's car went off the road and struck a telephone pole.

Nearby residents heard the crash and called 911. After police arrived, five injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Amherst police along with Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, troopers with the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the accident.