Local
Vermont

Amid Backlash, Head of Vt. State Colleges Withdraws Proposal to Close 3 Campuses

Jeb Spaulding said the closures would be "damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable.''

NBC10 Boston/NECN

The head of the Vermont State Colleges System has withdrawn his idea to close three campuses, proposed because of the economic shock from the COVID-19 epidemic, after hearing much opposition from many students, employees and communities.

Jeb Spaulding said in a statement Wednesday that the Board of Trustees determined his recommendations "would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable.''

He said, though, that he was taking the action "with strident caution,'' adding the current situation "cannot continue for long.''

Local

coronavirus 26 mins ago

Mass. to Stop Supplying Coronavirus Testing Kits to Nursing Homes

Boston 57 mins ago

Cyclist Killed in Crash in Boston Involving Tractor-Trailer

He planned to start work on a new proposal immediately and seek input.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontVermont State colleges
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us