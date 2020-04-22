Amid Backlash, Head of Vt. State Colleges Withdraws Proposal to Close 3 Campuses

The head of the Vermont State Colleges System has withdrawn his idea to close three campuses, proposed because of the economic shock from the COVID-19 epidemic, after hearing much opposition from many students, employees and communities.

Jeb Spaulding said in a statement Wednesday that the Board of Trustees determined his recommendations "would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable.''

He said, though, that he was taking the action "with strident caution,'' adding the current situation "cannot continue for long.''

He planned to start work on a new proposal immediately and seek input.

