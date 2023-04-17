Amid Critical Staffing Shortage, MBTA to Host Job Fair Tuesday

The MBTA will host a job fair Tuesday as the agency manages a critical staffing shortage that has had significant and sometimes frustrating effects on service.

Tuesday's event will be at the UMass Dartmouth campus and is open to the general public. It's one of multiple recruitment events the agency is hosting to fill open roles. For event details, click here.

The Federal Transit Administration ordered the T to correct ongoing understaffing and safety concerns last year amid a series of ongoing troubles. But getting up to healthy labor levels could come as a challenge - a recent analysis found that the agency could start the next fiscal year at 20 to 25% below what's needed - and that there were thousands of jobs to be filled.

Hiring for all those roles has been cited as one of the most important issues for newly arrived General Manager Philip Eng, who has committed to increased hiring. Recent understaffing has led to longer wait times and reduced T Service for riders.

The agency is offering different incentives to join the team, including sign-on bonuses as much as $7,500 for certain positions:

Bus Operator

Green Line Operator

Heavy Rail Operator

Fueler

Service Technician

Streetcar Operator

Subway Train Operator

Rail Repairer

Track Laborer

Employees will need to stay with the agency for a certain amount of time to receive those bonuses.

For more information about working at the MBTA, click here.