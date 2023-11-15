Amid flu season, Mass General Brigham says it won't be accepting new primary care patients

If you're searching for a new primary care doctor, you won't be able to find one at Mass General Brigham.

The state's largest healthcare system said it's full and won't be accepting any new primary care patients —and if you're on a waitlist, it may be months before you can get an appointment with a primary care physician.

So, instead of just continuing to add to that waitlist, Mass General Brigham made the difficult decision to no longer accept new primary care patients, until they can ensure those on the waitlist are receiving appointments in a reasonable amount of time.

Of course, the timing is tough as we're right in the middle of cold and flu season. And if people don't have a PCP, they can end up in emergency rooms and urgent care centers for ailments that could have been better handled by their primary care doctor or treated before it got worse and required emergency care.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A Mass General Brigham spokesperson said it continues to experience "historic and unrelenting capacity challenges" exacerbated by "a shortage of primary care providers, significant staffing issues, and ever-increasing demand."

They said, "We are urgently working to increase and expedite access to our hospitals and services by not only hiring more providers and staff, but through innovative solutions like virtual urgent care and offering appointments with advance practice providers."

It's unclear at this point how long Mass General Brigham will not be accepting new primary care patients.