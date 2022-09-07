Here's Why Amtrak Trains Are Stopped in the Northeast

Hundreds of Amtrak passengers were facing major delays in the Northeast on Wednesday, with trains stopped for hours.

Nearly 10 trains weren't moving because of the issue, according to updates from Amtrak. The cause was overhead power issues between New York's Penn Station and New Rochelle.

SERVICE ADVISORY: All service operating between New York (NYP) and New Rochelle (NRO) is currently stopped due to overhead power issues in the area. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 7, 2022

SERVICE ADVISORY: Service operating between New York (NYP) and New Rochelle (NRO) continues to be stopped while crews work on an overhead power issue in the area. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 7, 2022

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was no indication when the issue might be resolved, but in the New York City area, the MetroNorth system was providing alternative travel at no extra cost, according to Amtrak.

UPDATE: Due to the ongoing overhead power issue, Metro-North will honor tickets between New Haven (NHV) and Grand Central Station. Additional updates as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 7, 2022

Some trains listed on Amtrak's train-tracking site had a message that said, "Sorry, due to a service disruption, we are unable to provide estimated departure and arrival times. For additional assistance, please contact us at 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245)."