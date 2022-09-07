Local

Amtrak

Here's Why Amtrak Trains Are Stopped in the Northeast

Some trains listed on Amtrak's train-tracking site had a message that said, "Sorry, due to a service disruption, we are unable to provide estimated departure and arrival times"

By Asher Klein

Hundreds of Amtrak passengers were facing major delays in the Northeast on Wednesday, with trains stopped for hours.

Nearly 10 trains weren't moving because of the issue, according to updates from Amtrak. The cause was overhead power issues between New York's Penn Station and New Rochelle.

There was no indication when the issue might be resolved, but in the New York City area, the MetroNorth system was providing alternative travel at no extra cost, according to Amtrak.

Some trains listed on Amtrak's train-tracking site had a message that said, "Sorry, due to a service disruption, we are unable to provide estimated departure and arrival times. For additional assistance, please contact us at 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245)."

