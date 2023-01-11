Local

dogs

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

With Brian Walshe behind bars on a charge of misleading police during the investigation and their three children in state custody, some people have been wondering who is taking care of the dog, named Hans

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog.

Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

With Brian Walshe behind bars on a charge of misleading police during the investigation and their three children in state custody, some people have been wondering who is taking care of the dog, even posting comments on Walshe's Instagram about it.

Hans is accounted for — Cohasset police confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the dog is in its custody and being cared for.

"Cohasset Police can confirm that it is taking care of the family's dog in its shelter until a family member can take custody of him. He is well cared for!" police said in an email.

More on the Ana Walshe case

ana walshe Jan 9

TIMELINE: What Happened to Ana Walshe?

ana walshe 10 hours ago

Ana Walshe Updates: Wednesday Marks 1 Week Since Cohasset Mom Was Reported Missing

ana walshe 23 hours ago

Missing Cohasset Woman's Husband Was Described as Violent, Deceptive During Probate Case

This article tagged under:

dogscohassetana walshe
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us