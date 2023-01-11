Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog.

Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

With Brian Walshe behind bars on a charge of misleading police during the investigation and their three children in state custody, some people have been wondering who is taking care of the dog, even posting comments on Walshe's Instagram about it.

Hans is accounted for — Cohasset police confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the dog is in its custody and being cared for.

"Cohasset Police can confirm that it is taking care of the family's dog in its shelter until a family member can take custody of him. He is well cared for!" police said in an email.