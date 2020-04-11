Local
Mass. Town Holds Its 1st ‘Bunny Hop Parade’ to Spread Easter Cheer Despite Coronavirus

The parade was able to get to every neighborhood in the community

By Shauna Golden

Town of Andover

The town of Andover, Massachusetts, put on an Easter parade for the first time Saturday to celebrate the holiday while social distancing.

The "Bunny Hop Parade" celebration comes with in-person religious celebrations canceled and group events banned in an effort to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

The Easter Bunny rode on top of an Andover Fire Department ladder truck, waving to families along the side of the road. He was accompanied by Andover firefighters.

"Today was a great day for Andover," said Town Manager Andrew P. Flanagan in a statement. "We were able to get to every neighborhood in the community, getting people out in a healthy and safe way."

The parade also included police cruisers and a front loader and dump truck from the Department of Public Works.

"We know people have been inside and it's been a frustrating time and people aren't going to be able to celebrate Easter as they normally would have. So we figured we'd bring a celebration to everyone's neighborhood. I think this may be the start of a new Andover tradition," Flanagan said.

