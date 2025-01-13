New Hampshire

17-year-old driver dies in New Hampshire crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Wyatt Carleton, 17, of Andover, died when his truck went off the road in Andover, landing in a drainage ditch, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Investigators believe Carleton was driving west on Currier Road when, for some reason, he veered off the road. The truck flipped as it reached the edge of the road and landed on its roof in water in the ditch. The road was ice-covered at the time, police said, and it appears the truck drifted a few hundred feet before falling into the ditch.

Carleton was found inside his vehicle, which was fully submerged, around 11:53 p.m. He was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was in the car.

The road was closed for around three hours but has since reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More details were not immediately available.

