Anna's Taqueria continues its expansion plans with another new location

A few days ago, it was reported that a local group of dining spots had closed another one of their locations, and now we have learned that a growing local group of Mexican eateries is taking over the space.

According to an article from MetroWest Daily News, Anna's Taqueria is planning to open in Natick, moving into the former b.good space on Route 9. This follows a trend of b.good outlets closing and Anna's outlets replacing them, as the Northeastern University location of b.good is now home to Anna's while the Woburn location of b.good is also becoming a location of Anna's as well. (Both b.good and Anna's Taqueria are under the same parent company--Streetlight Ventures.)

In addition to the upcoming locations of Anna's Taqueria in Natick and Woburn, another one has been proposed for South Boston.

The address for the upcoming location of Anna's Taqueria in Natick (which hopes to open in about three months) is 1265 Worcester Street (Route 9), Natick, MA, 01760. The website for all locations is at https://annas.com/

