Anna's Taqueria looking to open new location in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of Mexican eateries that has been in expansion mode of late could be opening another outlet, though plans are in their early stages.

According to an article from Caught in Southie, Anna's Taqueria is looking to open in South Boston, with the plan being to move into a space on West Broadway a short distance west of the Dorchester Street intersection. The article mentions that the proposal drew a "mixed reaction" in an abutters meeting that was held last week with concerns including congestion from delivery traffic and a potential glut of restaurants in the neighborhood, which has seen a number of dining spots open in recent times. The people behind Anna's will need to meet with the Cityside Neighborhood Association, the Zoning Board of Appeals, and the licensing board before the proposal can become reality.

Currently, locations of Anna's can be found in Boston (three), Cambridge, Somerville, Brookline, and Newton, along with a new outlet in Woburn--and another at Northeastern is in the works as well.

The address for the proposed location of Anna's Taqueria in South Boston is 457-469A W Broadway, South Boston, MA, 02127. The website for all locations is at https://annas.com/

