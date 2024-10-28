Boston restaurant talk

Anna's Taqueria opening new location in Boston, popular bakery expands

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 21 and October 27.

Anna's Taqueria Is Opening in the Former b.good Space at Northeastern University in Boston
A local group of Mexican spots is once again opening where a location of another local group of restaurants had been.
Full Story

The Salty Seagull to Replace The Scotty Dog in Beverly
A now-closed spot known for its Chicago-style hot dogs is being replaced by a new eatery that will also serve Chicago dogs.
Full Story

Sofra Opens in Allston
A well-known local bakery has expanded to a new space.
Full Story

Sweeney's on Boylston to Replace Solas, The Irving to Replace City Bar in the Back Bay
Three new spots are coming to a Boston hotel, and we now know what two of them will be.
Full Story

Local

Crime and Courts 20 mins ago

Mass. state trooper arrested after alleged drunken driving crash in Tewksbury

Weather 49 mins ago

It's not quite a snow day, but flakes have arrived for some in New England

L.A. Burdick to Open in Brookline's Coolidge Corner
A New Hampshire-based retailer of handmade chocolate products that also operates several chocolate shops and cafes is bringing a third location to the Boston area.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]


Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston restaurant talk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us