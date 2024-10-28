Anna's Taqueria opening new location in Boston, popular bakery expands

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 21 and October 27.

Anna's Taqueria Is Opening in the Former b.good Space at Northeastern University in Boston

A local group of Mexican spots is once again opening where a location of another local group of restaurants had been.

The Salty Seagull to Replace The Scotty Dog in Beverly

A now-closed spot known for its Chicago-style hot dogs is being replaced by a new eatery that will also serve Chicago dogs.

Sofra Opens in Allston

A well-known local bakery has expanded to a new space.

Sweeney's on Boylston to Replace Solas, The Irving to Replace City Bar in the Back Bay

Three new spots are coming to a Boston hotel, and we now know what two of them will be.

L.A. Burdick to Open in Brookline's Coolidge Corner

A New Hampshire-based retailer of handmade chocolate products that also operates several chocolate shops and cafes is bringing a third location to the Boston area.

