Another blustery and chilly day; windy, cold conditions continue through weekend

The wind isn't nearly as fierce Friday as it was Thursday, but we still have occasional gusts to 40 mph through the afternoon. Unfortunately, there is more wind Saturday with gusts to 35mph… And on Sunday, too.

If we're pointing fingers, blame can be squarely placed on a stalled storm over the Maritimes. Air circulating around the storm will keep us in the gusts through the weekend, with a drop off expected by Monday.

Unfortunately, this may be only for a day, as another storm (that will grab a lot of headlines) moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast and reinvigorates the wind over us.

Wind chills remain in the 20s Friday, but dive into the teens Saturday as the temperatures step down to the low 30s. The upcoming pattern promises we will stay in the low 30s (cold, but not bitterly so) throughout next week.

We'll get sideline tickets to the big storm sliding through the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states on Monday. Some spots could get nearly 8" in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We'll merely see the clouds increase in response to the storm.

Any ice forming this weekend (other than backyard rinks) will NOT be safe. Watch your pets and stay clear of any thin ice.