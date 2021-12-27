Another Bruins Game Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

The NHL has postponed another Bruins game, this time against the Senators on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Wednesday's game is one of three that the league has postponed.

The Bruins have not played their last six games as players continue to test positive for COVID. The team announced Sunday that forward Charlie Coyle was placed in the NHL's health and safety protocol list. Coyle joins Taylor Hall, Brandon Carlo, and Oskar Steen, who are also on the list.

The League announced an agreement wit the National Hockey League Players Association to temporarily allow taxi squads of up to six players and to make emergency recalls from the minors if COVID-19 absences would cause any teams to play without a full lineup.

Defenseman John Moore is the first player the Bruins have added to their taxi squad.

Forwards Brad Marchand, who recently returned to the lineup from the league's protocol, said he believes players should play if they are asymptomatic.

"It's tough, the whole thing is tough," said Marchand. "There's obviously a valid argument on both sides where this will be the new norm wit the variant coming around every year, and it's something we're going to have to live with and we can't be doing this year in and year out and every day. As some point we have to get bak to some normalcy."