Another day of fire danger as frigid temps take hold

Yet another day of high fire danger. Although winds won’t be as strong as Tuesday, humidity remains very low, and extremely dry conditions (obviously) continue.

High temperatures struggle to make the upper 40s on Wednesday. Our airmass is below normal – even for mid-November. Normally we could muster 52 this late in the month. It’s not until the 22nd that Boston typically has highs in the upper 40s.

Deep freeze is on! We felt it this morning, and it’s here through Friday. Low 20s are in play for the coldest spots, with a few spots dropping into the upper teens! Clear skies and diminishing winds will help. With winds collapsing tonight, it’s possible Boston Logan could dip to freezing for the first time.

We had hopes for a few showers to swirl in from a huge storm over the Maritimes, but it appears those are dashed with a wedge of dry air (go figure) shielding us. We’ll look west for the next (faint) chance of a passing shower on Monday, and then a greater potential late next week.

As the tropics get rolling with another fast-developing storm system in the Western Caribbean, we have our eyes fixed on the track. Quite a few pieces need to fall into place, but our guidance is suggesting the remnants of this system could get reeled in by a larger upper-level storm barreling through the Plains. The combination of the two could give us our greatest chance at a soaking rain in months! We’ll watch it unfold in the days ahead.