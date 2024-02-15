mbta

‘Another day on the MBTA': How riders reacted to major T outage

Students missed class, others missed work as delays piled up on the Green, Orange and Blue lines

By Oscar Margain and Jericho Tran

NBC Universal, Inc.

The major MBTA power outage Thursday made for a chaotic morning commute for some T riders as an issue at North Station impacted the Green, Orange and Blue lines.

Commuters had to change plans on the fly; some had their commute times more than double — for Logan Smith, "it took an hour to take a 10-minute ride."

He was among the riders fed up with the aging transit system, which has been beset by plenty of issues over the years. Students missed class on Thursday, others missed work.

Here's what he and other riders told us when we asked about what happened:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Kelsey Barringham: "It's a combination of people frustrated but also is, like, another day on the MBTA."

Power issues are impacting service on the MBTA's Green, Blue and Orange lines Thursday morning, officials said

Shane Pimentel: "What are you gonna do? You take an Uber or you go for a long walk."

Logan Smith: "They get mad at you if you wanna hop the train or you say something but I pay a lot of taxes to live in Massachusetts and it doesn’t seem like they’re fixing the problem. … They just keep on raising the prices like the Red Sox — they’re not doing any better."

Rem Ferreira: "I just wasted one hour, so I could've just stayed home and started working."

Song Lu: "It took an hour to get to Downtown Crossing. Normally it only takes 30 minutes. ... It happens a lot, actually. .... I hope they can fix whatever they can and make it more punctual for us."

More MBTA news

mbta 9 hours ago

Power failure knocks out 3 T lines during commute; ‘We apologize,' GM says

milton Feb 14

Milton residents vote not to comply with MBTA zoning law

This article tagged under:

mbta
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us