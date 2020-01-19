Local
Another Holy Cross Rower Released From Hospital After Crash

Four Holy Cross students, the school's rowing coach, and the driver of the truck remain hospitalized

Another member of the Holy Cross women's rowing team has been released from the hospital after a crash in Florida that killed a teammate, the college announced Sunday.

Paige Cohen, a junior from Atlanta, was released from Lanwood Regional Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, the Massachusetts school wrote in a statement. 

Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, died in Wednesday's crash in Vero Beach, Florida, a day after her 20th birthday.

The team's rented transport van was carrying roughly 12 students when the driver made a left turn into the path of a red truck, police have said.

Maegan Moriarty, a senior from Old Lyme, Connecticut, was released on Thursday. The other members of the team injured in the crash were identified by the college as: Anne Comcowich, Maggie O'Leary, Bianca McIver, Hannah Strom and coach Patrick Diggins.

"We ask for continued prayers for the four Holy Cross students, our rowing coach, and the driver of the truck as they continue to recover in the hospital," the school said after Cohen's release.

The college is offering counseling to students as they return to campus for the start of the spring semester. Chaplains and counselors will be available to provide support between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, school officials said.

