Another Invasive Plant Found in Central Maine Lake

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says a third species of invasive plant has been discovered in a large lake in central Maine.

The department says the plant is variable-leaved water-milfoil, and it was found recently in Cobbosseecontee Lake.

Plant surveyors with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed found the plant in Jug Stream, just downstream from the Annabessacook Lake dam.

The department says Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed is working with Maine DEP to find and remove the invasive plant from the lake, and find out if it's established elsewhere in it.

