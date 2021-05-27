Local

Capitol Riot

Another Maine Man Charged Stemming From Capitol Riot

Getty Images

Federal agents have charged a Maine man for taking part in the January storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, of Gorham, is at least the third person with a Maine connection to face federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot.

A federal affidavit states that Hendrix faces four charges in U.S. District Court, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The Portland Press Herald reports Hendrix was expected to make a court appearance via Zoom on Thursday.

A phone number listed under Hendrix's name was disconnected on Thursday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpMaineU.S. CapitolGorham
