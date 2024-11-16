Anti-abortion march underway at the Boston common

An anti-abortion rally is set to take place at the Boston common after a three-mile walk through Boston on Saturday afternoon

The National Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood is expected to end in a rally at the Parkman Bandstand, the Boston Globe reported.

According to Boston Globe reports, the march started outside Planned Parenthood in Allston on Saturday morning.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.