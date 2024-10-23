Anti-Semitic stickers in Brookline prompt police investigation

A dozen and a half anti-Semitic stickers were used to deface the Coolidge Corner neighborhood of Brookline, Massachusetts, launching a police investigation into the matter, according to media reports.

The stickers, which showed swastikas over the Israeli flag, were placed on light poles, street signs and a private business, according to Brookline News, which also reported that the stickers were identical to the stickers found earlier this month in Harvard Square. The stickers reportedly said “Stop Funding Israeli Terrorism.”

The stickers have been removed after being first reported over the weekend.

Brookline Select board Chair Bernard Greene told The Boston Globe that local police are investigating.

“To see a swastika put somewhere — especially within a Jewish community or on the walls of a Jewish institution — that is out of the ordinary, and we should be alarmed,” he told the Globe.

Police at Harvard University and in Cambridge have also opened an investigation last week into the stickers found in that area.