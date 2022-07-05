Antisemitic Flyers Found in Chatham, Mass.

Chatham police are investigating antisemitic flyers discovered on the side of the road Tuesday morning.

The flyers were found on the side of Stage Harbor Road and Bridge Street inside baggies that were weighed down with rocks, Chatham police said. Investigators said there doesn't seem to be a specific person or location targeted, and that the flyers were likely distributed randomly as someone dropped them or threw them from a vehicle.

Police did not specify what was written on the flyers, but said they were associated with a group whose purpose The Anti-Defamation League defines as "to cast aspersions on Jews and spread antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories."

The ADL released a report earlier this year that found Massachusetts has seen a 48% spike in antisemitic incidents over the last year.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The same flyers have been found in other communities and other states recently, police said, including over the weekend. A similar incident was reported last month in Peabody.

Investigators are asking residents who live in the area to check any outside surveillance footage to see if any vehicles or people can be seen dropping the flyers between 9 p.m. on Monday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact St. Lous Malzone of Chatham police at louis.malzone@chathampolicema.com.