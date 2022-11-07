Antisemitic Slur Carved Into Side of Car in Stow

An antisemitic slur was carved into the side of a car at a home in Stow, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to Stow police.

Police said officers were called to a home on North Shore Drive for the report around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. There they found the slur carved into the side of one of two cars. Both vehicles also had their tires slashed, and there were what police described as fresh burn marks on part of the home.

"These abhorrent actions have no place in Stow. We encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us,” Chief Michael Sallese said. “We take all reports of hateful behavior extremely seriously, and will investigate and prosecute this crime to the fullest extent possible."

There has been a notable increase in antisemitic incidents in New England and across the country.

In April The Anti-Defamation League released its annual audit of antisemitic incidents, which compiled reports of assaults, harassment and vandalism against Jewish people in 2021. The 42% spike in New England outpaced a 34% increase nationwide.

More recently, rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, has been the center of a national controversy after a series of antisemitic tweets.

The incident in Stow remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Stow Police Detectives at 978-897-4545.