Antisemitic stickers found in Brookline, community gathering being held Thursday

The investigation continues after antisemitic stickers were posted all around Brookline, Massachusetts. And the community is now coming together to fight hate.

Members of a synagogue on Harvard Street will gather outside in a show of solidarity after antisemitic stickers were found targeting the Jewish community.

Police say the stickers were first discovered over the weekend. They featured a swastika over the Israeli flag. They were found on light posts near a bakery on Harvard Street, a synagogue and a K-8 school.

Similar stickers were placed in Harvard Square in Cambridge last week.

"We believe that hatred is indivisible, and if you hate one, you hate the others. If someone hates a Jewish person, they're gonna hate me, and that's how we deal with hatred in Brookline," said Bernard Greene, Brookline select board chairman.

Brookline and Cambridge police are investigating to see if the incidents are connected. Community members plan to come together out in front of the synagogue around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.