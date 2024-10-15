Antisemitic stickers found in Harvard Square, police investigating

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are investigating a hate crime after antisemitic stickers were found scattered around Harvard Square.

This comes at a time when the Harvard Hillel's executive director says incidents of antisemitism have become more prevalent in recent months.

In this particular case, stickers portraying the flag of Israel with a swastika instead of the Star of David were posted just after 2 a.m. Monday in various locations both on campus and city-owned light poles in and around the river area. They also contained the text, "Stop funding Israeli terrorism."

News of this reached the Anti-Defamation League of New England, who released a statement on social media.

"We urge a thorough investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable," they said. "Jewish students, like all students, deserve to feel safe on campus."

We are aware that law enforcement is investigating apparent #antisemitic vandalism @Harvard- multiple stickers depicting a swastika replacing the Star of David on the Israeli flag. We urge a thorough investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable. Jewish students,… — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) October 14, 2024

Harvard also issued a statement, saying, "Harvard has and will continue to be unequivocal that antisemitism will not be tolerated on our campus."

The stickers have since been removed, but Harvard and Cambridge police are still investigating to determine whoever is responsible.