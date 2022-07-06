AP Exam Scores Are Coming in. Will Mass. Top the Rankings a 3rd Year in a Row?

The College Board began releasing Advanced Placement exam scores Tuesday, and, if history is any judge, students in Massachusetts have reason to be optimistic.

Students in the Bay State have led the nation for past two years, the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education noted earlier this year.

Last year's AP exam results released by the College Board in April revealed Massachusetts was first in the country for the percentage of graduating high school seniors scoring a 3 or higher on an AP exam.

Students also led the nation in the metric in 2020, and in 2018 and 2016 as well, the agency said in April.

“These are impressive results and demonstrate the strength of the schools, students and teachers in Massachusetts who tackle these challenging courses every year,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a news release at the time. “We hope that this success will inspire other students and encourage enrollment in AP coursework and early college courses."

Test scores started being rolled out to students July 5, but nationwide results for the class of 2022 are not expected to be published by the College Board until next year.