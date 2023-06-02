Apparent Homicide Investigation at Marlboro Hotel Leaves Visitors Shocked

An investigation has been unfolding in Marlboro, Massachusetts, since Thursday afternoon, when a woman was found dead in a hotel parking lot from what authorities are calling an apparent homicide.

Investigators were on scene for hours at the Holiday Inn on Lakeside Avenue Thursday as they worked to collect evidence. A suspect was taken into custody.

Investigation Launches at Hotel

Investigators have not yet identified the woman found dead, nor the male suspect who was arrested. They also have not said whether the two knew each other.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the woman’s body was found in the back parking lot of the Holiday Inn at around 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers were also placed on top of a blue pickup truck in the front lot.

Visitors React to Violence at Marlboro Hotel

Visitors were shocked to see an apparent homicide investigation on the hotel property.

“I mean this is tragic, I had no idea," Teri Barraso said, who was visiting Marlboro from New Hampshire. "I just came to stay at the hotel but definitely will be changing my mind now.”

“We went and came down, looking at the pool and there was a police officer there marking sure nobody came outside the boundary into the parking lot," Lyle Humpton said. "And when we pulled in to check in he was nice and said after you check in, please check out because there is a crime scene on the other side.”

Holiday Inn Releases Statement

The hotel chain released a statement to NBC10 Boston:

"We are aware of the incident that occurred in the parking lot of our property. We are deeply saddened by this event and our thoughts go out to those affected. We want to assure our guests and the public that we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation, and all media inquiries should be directed to Marlborough Police Department."

At this point, the DA’s office has not said whether the suspect has been charged.