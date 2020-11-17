Local

murder-suicide

Apparent Murder-Suicide Investigation Underway in Wayland

A 68-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds in a garage in Wayland Monday night

By Mary Markos

A 68-year-old woman was found dead and a 41-year-old man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

The deaths, reported after 8 p.m. Monday on Adelaide Avenue in Wayland, are being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Wayland Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives.

The two people knew each other, according to the DA's office. Both were found in the garage.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety, officials said. No further information was immediately available.

Local

Boston 6 hours ago

Person Shot in Boston Has Life-Threatening Injuries: Police

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Peabody Man to Face Charges After Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash

This article tagged under:

murder-suicideMassachusetts State PoliceMiddlesex District Attorneydeath investigationWayland
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us