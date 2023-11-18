Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Rehoboth

A man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself at a home in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators said they were called to the Summer Street home for a well-being check by a relative of the victim. The caller said she was on the phone when she heard shouting and then the call cut out. When she tried to call back, no one answered.

When officers arrived they found a woman, identified as 77-year-old Barbara J. Cruz of Tiverton, Rhode Island, and a man, identified as 72-year-old Omar Bradley, dead in the home. An 84-year-old woman who lived in the home, identified as Cruz's sister, was unharmed.

Investigators believe Bradley, who was living in the home with the sister, shot and killed Cruz then shot himself.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is underway.

No further details were immediately available.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.