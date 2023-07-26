Local

cambridge

Apparent water main break leads to street flooding in Cambridge

By Matt Fortin

An apparent water main break in Cambridge, Massachusetts, led to some significant street flooding during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The water main break happened near the corner of Portland Street and Broadway, where water was covering the streets.

First responders on scene have been searching for the break point, and hope to get things handled to minimize impacts for the morning commtue.

