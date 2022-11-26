Apple CEO Visits Victims of Hingham Apple Store Crash at South Shore Hospital

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited people who spent Thanksgiving at a Massachusetts hospital after a car crashed into a local Apple store.

South Shore Hospital in Weymouth confirmed in a written statement that Cook and the company's senior vice president Deirdre O'Brien visited patients on Friday who were hurt when an SUV plowed through the front of an Apple Store last Monday in Hingham.

"The genuine caring and kindness shown by Tim and his team on this visit did so much to lift the spirits of the patients and our colleagues," South Shore Health president and CEO Allen Smith said in a written statement.

One man, identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, died in the incident. Nineteen others were hurt, and eight were taken to South Shore Hospital, including a firefighter from Hyannis.