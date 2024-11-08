Apple Cider Braised Short Ribs Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- 6 Short Ribs
- Kosher Salt and Cracked Pepper
- 3 TBS za’atar spice blend
- 1 TBS avocado oil
- 2 onions, ½” slices
- 2 cups apple cider
- 1 cup beef stock
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 large sprigs of sage
- 8 whole cloves
PREPARATION:
- Preheat oven to 350*.
- Season short ribs generously with salt, pepper and za’atar.
- Over medium-high heat, add avocado oil to a large Dutch oven or heavy bottom pot with a lid. Sear seasoned short ribs on all 6 sides, about 3 minutes per side to create a beautiful golden-brown color and texture.
- Use tongs to carefully pull the short ribs from the pot and place on a plate.
- Add onions to the pot and sauté in the drippings from the short ribs. When the onions are tender and translucent, add the apple cider, beef stock, cinnamon sticks, sage, and cloves.
- Bring to a simmer and return the short ribs to the pot.
- Cover with a lid and place the dutch oven into the preheated oven. Bake for 2 ½ to 3 hours or until the meat is falling off the bone.
- To serve, remove the short ribs from the pot and strain the cooking liquid, discarding the onions and herbs. Return the cooking liquid and short ribs to the pot and keep warm until ready to serve.