INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground cardamom
- pinch ground clove
- pinch nutmeg, freshly grated Is nice
- 1 bay leaf
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 2 large apples like honeycrisp or golden delicious, peeled and finely chopped (about 3 cups total)
- 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 4 cups vanilla ice cream, softened
- 16 Cookies (snickerdoodle, sugar, gingersnap or oatmeal would all be nice)
PREPARATION:
- In a medium pan, prepare the apple pie filling by melting the butter over medium heat. Add olive oil, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, nutmeg, bay and salt. Let the spices bloom and infuse in the butter mixture. Add the finely chopped apples and stir in the brown sugar and lemon juice. Cook for 15- 20 minutes until apples release their juice, begin to caramelize and are slightly tender.
- Remove from the heat and let them cool for 20 minutes.
- Fold the sauteed apples into the softened ice cream.
- Assemble the ice cream sandwiches with a scoop or two of the “apple pie” ice cream mixture and your favorite Cookies. Keep them in the freezer until you are ready to serve.
- NOTE: Try serving this apple pie ice cream with pumpkin pie at the holiday table.