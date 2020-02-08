Local
New Hampshire

Applicants wanted for White Mountains artist in residence

Stephanie Cawley

Applicants are wanted for this year's Artist in Residence program at the White Mountain National Forest and Arts Alliance of Northern New Hampshire.

The program offers artists a chance to pursue their particular art form while being inspired by the surrounding forest and to engage members of the public with their work and artist process.

The application deadline is March 15. One artist residency of at least three weeks will be offered between mid-July and the end of September.

