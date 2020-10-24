Approaching Cold Front Brings Temperature Drops Across New England

The last of our recent mild weather is here for a few more hours in southern and eastern New England. A cold front pushing in from the west is bringing a new, colder air mass for the foreseeable future.

We had a few hours of sunshine in southeastern New England, with clouds filling in now and temperatures mostly in the 60s to near 70°. At the same, time we had a few showers in western New England, where the sun is coming out now and temperatures are falling through the 60s into the 50s behind the cold front. Along the cold front we have a few showers it’ll be in the Boston-Providence area around dinner time, not enough to wash out plans but it could be a bit damp as the sun goes down.

The front pushes off Cape Cod, by 9 or 10 o’clock with cold wind developing for all of New England tonight. Low temperatures in the 20s and 30s north, 30s and 40s south.

As all this is happening here, there are other major of weather events on the map. Hurricane Epsilon is sending a large, dangerous surf to the shore of New England. That hurricane is going post tropical and headed for Newfoundland the next couple days.

Meanwhile, the first blizzard of the season is pushing south out of Montana. Great Falls had 20 inches of snow in 20 hours and the coldest October weather in 100 years. That snow is headed for the fires of Colorado with record cold and heavy snow Sunday night into Monday.

Additionally, we may have a new tropical storm named Zeta forming over Cuba headed for the golf of Mexico.

In New England we get a quiet Sunday, with the temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s and plenty of sunshine. But those weather systems from the west and the south will bring off and on rain beginning on Monday, and it will be cold enough for snow in the higher elevations occasionally next week.

There is potential for a larger coastal storm Friday or so. It’s a very busy and chilly First Alert 10-day forecast.