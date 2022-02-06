Local

Connecticut

Aquarium Provides Tips for People Who Spot Seal Pups

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

It’s seal pup season, and the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program has some tips for people who spot the animals along the shores of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The aquarium in a statement says pups, after nursing for three to four weeks after birth, begin to learn how to survive on their own. Anyone who sees a pup on shore alone should stay at least 150 feet away and call the 24-hour Animal Rescue Hotline.

The rescue staff will either send trained responders to monitor the health of the animal or collect a sick or injured animal. People should not touch, feed, or attempt to help the pup.

