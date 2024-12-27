Weather

Arctic air on its way out, rain on its way in this weekend

Friday will also be the last of the bright weather for a few days -- likely until Tuesday.

By Pete Bouchard

We're at a turning point in the forecast.

The arctic air that's gripped New England since last weekend is about to get booted. Last night's cold temperatures in the teens and 20s will be a thing of the past for the next several days.

Highs recover to the upper 30s to near 40 as sun dominates Friday. This will also be the last of the bright weather for a few days -- likely until Tuesday. The weekend will see a couple of approaching weather systems that will be short on showers and abundant on overcast. IF enough cold air is present tomorrow morning, there could be some isolated pockets of freezing drizzle, but for now it seems we'll have a chance to warm up before the light showers arrive.

Temperatures will inch up each day as well. By Sunday, our highs will be in the 50s as a larger storm approaches for Monday. This will soak us down but move on quickly enough to allow Tuesday to dry out. Here's the tricky part of the forecast: will the rain from the next storm arrive by midnight on New Year's Eve? Right now, it's a horse race, and it seems the rain may have the edge.

Sun returns after the New Year's Day storm, and wind will sweep in the cold as we usher in 2025.

Have a great, safe weekend!

