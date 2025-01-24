The arctic air is pulling back, but the warmup is somewhat muted until the second half of the weekend.

Sunshine will dominate Friday and hoist us out of the single digits and into the low 30s by afternoon. A weak cold front will pass through with barely any fanfare. It should give us a little bump DOWN in temperatures Saturday, so this will be another widespread below freezing day.

Sunday sees the first day of the mini thaw take hold. Highs will spring back to the upper 30s as clouds move in by afternoon. There could be a few flurries or a snow shower, especially in the Worcester Hills.

Colder air will have to wait until midweek to return. The front bringing it will arrive Tuesday, and with enough unstable air and water vapor, we could see a few squalls run through in the afternoon. Once it passes, we’re back in the arctic air for a few days, then look for a storm system to approach next weekend.

Have a great weekend!