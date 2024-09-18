Are Logan passengers happier than a year ago? Survey says yes

Logan International Airport has improved its ranking among North America’s largest airports in a new J.D. Power ranking released Wednesday.

The Boston airport is now 10th among the 20 largest airports, although it's still slightly behind the airports’ average numerical ranking. The ranking is based on travelers’ review of the ease of traveling through the airport, trust with the airport, terminal facilities, experience leaving and arriving at the airport and food, beverage and retail offerings, among others.

