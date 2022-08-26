Local

artists

Are You an Artist? You May be Eligible for a Mass. COVID-19 Recovery Grant

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for individuals and anywhere between $5,000 to $75,000 for organizations

By Thea DiGiammerino

Storyblocks

Some $51 million in COVID-19 recovery funds is now available to artists across Massachusetts.

It’s the largest public support of the arts in 35 years.

The Mass. Cultural Council is responsible for distributing the money. They’re looking for artists to apply for grants right now – individuals and groups.

The application takes about 10 minutes for individuals and about 40 minutes for groups, and the definition of “artist” is very broad, including “artists, culture bearers, interpretive scientists, contractors, performers and other cultural workers.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We're looking to make sure we reach out to DJs and drag artists, freelance curators, theater technicians and art conservationists, musical instrument makers and street performers, stage crews, native cultural barriers. And also making sure we reach out to communities that typically get historically marginalized in grant making," explained Michael Bobbitt of the Mass Cultural Council.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for individuals and anywhere between $5,000 to $75,000 for organizations.

For more information on how to apply as an individual, click here. For organizations, click here. The application deadline is Sept. 28.

This article tagged under:

artistsMassachusettsBostoncovid recovery
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us