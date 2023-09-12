Evacuation alert issued for part of Leominster over potential issue with dam

Another bout of severe rain whipped through Massachusetts on Monday night, causing flash flooding in Leominster and other communities that the governor has called "catastrophic."

Early Tuesday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency issued an evacuation alert for people in low-lying areas of the Fall Brook tributary to Fall Brook, along Central Street, Fall Brook and the North Nashua River in Leominster, citing a potential issue with the Barrett Park Pond Dam. Shelter is available at Skyview Middle School, MEMA said.

Schools in Leominster were closed on Tuesday, after the intense rain closed roads like Route 2, caused sinkholes and led to cars getting stuck.

A state of emergency was declared in the city. An emergency shelter was opened at Frances Drake Elementary School on Viscoloid Avenue.

Elsewhere in the city, a building partially collapsed on Spruce Street.

Crews actually searched the building that houses a flea market and some businesses because of initial reports that people may have been trapped in the basement.

Flooding created gridlock throughout Leominster and treacherous driving, especially as it got dark.

People who got caught in the worst of it said they’ve never seen anything like it.

“Just insanity, huge floods… can’t go anywhere, I mean everything’s flooded out, it’s just absolute chaos," Ethan Blake said.

“My car actually stood still for one moment, I guess that’s how deep – and I have a Jeep and it’s pretty tall, so there are certain parts where it’s very, very deep," Anthony Morenos said.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella, along with other local and state officials, gave an update on the flooding response on Tuesday morning. Mazzarella said that there were around 15 roads still closed in town, and that crews were still working to assess damage around the city.

He said there were around 100 people sheltered at the Frances Drake school, and said that some of the other schools were badly damaged. Businesses and homes were also damaged, while dozens, if not hundreds of cars had to be towed out of floodwaters Monday night.

The deputy director of MEMA said that the storm really targeted Leominster, with even neighboring Fitchburg seeing much less severe impacts.

There was a flash flood warning in the area Monday evening.

"There are catastrophic floods in the Leominster area and other communities across the state this evening," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement Monday night. "My heart goes out to the impacted communities and public safety personnel.

Mayor Mazzarella was urging people on Monday night to stay off the roads.

"There are roads that are washed out and you can't tell, cause you're seeing maybe what looks like a few inches of water, but there's a road that's washed out from underneath it," he said. "We've had tow trucks here all night long towing people out and rescuing people that end up in water that looks like it's six or eight inches — it ends up being two or three feet."

Outside of Leominster, there also was flooding reported in Rhode Island, other regions of Massachusetts and Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Fitchburg and Providence Lines of the MBTA Commuter Rail were both seeing delays on Tuesday morning due to flooding in the Leominster and Providence areas.